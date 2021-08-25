Natural Hazards Monitoring - 24 August 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 23 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that during the 2021 Rainy Season 492 severe weather events such as floods, subsidence, landslides, and mud flows have been managed by CONRED. In total 12,740 people have received humanitarian aid, 7,028 have been evacuated from their homes, 425 of which have been placed in shelters. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish) 830 homes have sustained slight damage, 1,519 homes have sustained moderate damage, and 97 have sustained severe damage. EDAN has worked to identify the affected families in order to deliver humanitarian aid. The report is available at: CONRED.