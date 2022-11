Official

Severe weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 23 November 2022, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update indicating, to date, 5,139 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported in Guatemala. Between 1 April and 23 November 2022, 6,093,470 people were affected (50,207 increase since the 11 November report) and 67 deaths were reported. The report is available at: CONRED