Natural Hazards Monitoring - 23 March, 2022

Severe Weather

** Guatemala (Update)**

On 22 March, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the cold season in November 2021, CONRED has facilitated the housing of 7,300 people in 10 shelters in various departments. Those who were provided with shelter also received blankets, water, food, and hygiene kits. Between 21-22 March, 63 people were housed in shelters in the departments of Totonicapán, Quiché, Guatemala, and Alta Verapaz. In March, a total of 360 people were housed. The report is available at: CONRED.

United States of America

On 22 March, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported severe weather in the Southern Plains region of the country that caused 22 tornadoes (21 reported in Texas, 1 in Oklahoma), 49 wind, and 25 hail reports. The most affected states were Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Structural damage to houses, businesses, and other structures were reported in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. There have been an unknown number of injuries reported and there is 1 unconfirmed fatality. In Texas and Oklahoma, 56,000 and 8,600 residents respectively suffered power outages. A 23 March FEMA report indicated there were 5 tornadoes that touched down in Louisiana, impacting New Orleans, and St. Bernard, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and Orleans parishes. Search and rescue teams were deployed in addition to 300 National Guard personnel to assist St. Bernard Parish with road clean-up, security, and engineering report. There remain 4,000 residents who are currently without power in Louisiana. The reports are available at: FEMA 1 and FEMA 2.