Natural Hazards Monitoring - 22 July 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 22 July, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported 105 events related to the rainy season in 88 municipalities of 21 departments between 1-22 July. These events have affected 11,000 families, caused the deaths of 8 people, 10 injuries, and 2 people are missing. Floods and mass movements have been the most recorded events due to the rain. In addition, 7,752 houses were affected and 42 houses were destroyed. There were 49 road points, 23 vehicular bridges, 13 aqueducts, and 1 sewer that were damaged. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala (Update)

On 21 July, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported since the beginning of the rainy season to 21 July, 1,730 severe weather incidents were reported affecting 1,938,621 people. According to Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish), 3,540 houses sustained damage. Between 20-21 July, 2 incidents affected 15,000 people in Quetzaltenango and 100 people in Suchitepéquez. The report is available at: CONRED.