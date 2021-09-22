Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 September, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 20 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains and strong winds that affected 5 communities in the department of Suchitepéquez. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish), a total of 9 homes sustained moderate damage, 53 persons were affected, and 43 persons were evacuated. Since the beginning of the 2021 Rainy Season, a total of 1,363,455 persons have been affected from 829 reported severe weather incidents. In addition, 4,270 houses have sustained damages between mild, moderate, and severe. The report is available at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 21 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on two wildfires occurring in California and Washington. In El Dorado, California, the Caldor Fire has burned 219,101 acres (an additional 51 since the previous report on 20 September) and is 76% contained. There are currently 420 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 1,340 houses are threatened, 53 are damaged, and 782 have been destroyed. There have been 19 injuries reported. In Yakima, Washington, the Schneider Springs Fire has burned 104,853 acres and is 31% contained. There are 240 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 1,658 structures (residential, commercial, and other minor structures) are threatened, and no houses have been damaged or destroyed. In total, there have been 16 injuries. The report is available at: FEMA.