Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 June 2022

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 20 June, according to a media report, since the beginning of the rainy season at the start of May, 1,001,563 people have been affected by various weather events. There have been 4,395 people who have been evacuated and 639 people still reside in shelters. In terms of damage, 134 roads, 9 bridges, 121 schools, and 4 buildings have been destroyed or damaged, 1,381 houses have been moderately damaged, and 337 houses have sustained light damage. A total of 140 of the 340 municipalities are at high risk of floods and landslides due to forecasted heavy rains in the near future. The report is available at: Infobae.