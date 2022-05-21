Natural Hazards Monitoring - 20 May 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 19 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that from the beginning of the 2022 rainy season to 19 May a total of 35 incidents related to severe weather have been reported. The reported incidents are strong wind reports, floods, subsidence, structural collapses, landslides, and mudflows. The departments of Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, and Suchitepéquez have been particularly impacted and in total 20,637 people were affected. In addition, 170 people were evacuated from their houses and 690 people were provided with care. There were 46 houses that sustained slight damage, 68 houses with moderate damage, and 1 house with severe damage. Additionally, 12 roads and 1 bridge were affected. The report is available at CONRED.

United States of America

On 20 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported severe weather through the midwestern region of the country affecting the states of Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Preliminary reports indicate 3 tornadoes (2 in Illinois and 1 in Missouri), 138 wind reports, 217 hail reports, and reports of flooding in St. Louis City and the county of St. Louis Missouri. There is reported damage to homes, roods, windows, and gas lines in Seminole County, Oklahoma, affecting 7,219 people. In Illinois, some damage was reported in farm buildings, 1 school, and several fallen trees. In Missouri, minor structural damage was reported, and several power lines have fallen. There are 3,500 residents in Illinois and 4,500 residents in Missouri without power. The report is available at FEMA.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 20 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided an update to the Hermit’s Peak, Cerro Pelado, and Mesquite Fires occurring in New Mexico and Texas. The Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico, has burned 303,341 acres and is 40% contained. The fire has destroyed 347 houses and 287 structures. The Cerro Pelado Fire in Sandoval, New Mexico has burned 45,605 acres and is 75% contained. There remain 753 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 34 houses are threatened, and 4 houses and 6 structures were destroyed. There is one reported injury. The Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, Texas, has burned 9,613 acres and is 25% contained. There are now only 100 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 50 houses are threatened, and 27 houses were destroyed. The report is available at FEMA.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 20 May, according to a media report, due to heavy rains in the capital city of Tegucigalpa after initial damage assessments by the Fire Department, 600 people were affected and approximately 100 houses were flooded. In addition, 21 people were rescued by the Fire Department. The heavy rains in the region have also caused landslides that have affected the Villa Olímpica Sports Complex area and a 20-meter-deep sinkhole has opened in the Prados Unversitarios neighborhood. The report is available at El Heraldo.