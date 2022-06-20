Natural Hazards Monitoring - 20 June 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 19 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 18-19 June, 12 incidents related to the Rainy Season were reported in the departments of Guatemala, Escuintla, El Progreso, Jalapa, Jutiapa, Sacatepéquez, Santa Rosa, and Zacapa affecting 28,160 people. In total, since the beginning of the 2022 rainy season, 668,210 people have been affected, 3,553 people have been evacuated of which 309 have been placed in shelters, 3 people are missing, and 21 people have died, and 7,085 people have received aid from CONRED systems. Additionally, 304 houses have sustained damage and 1,055 houses have been moderately damaged; 8 bridges, 113 highways, and 121 schools have been affected and 9 bridges and 4 highways have been destroyed. The report is available at: CONRED.