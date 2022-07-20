Natural Hazards Monitoring - 20 July 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 19 July, according to the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that a total of 1,070 events related to the 2022 Rainy Season have been reported affecting a total of 1,923,532 persons and damaging 3,540 homes, while leaving another 1,653 homes at risk. Additionally, a total of 7,617 people were evacuated, 896 people were sheltered, 8 people were injured, 4 people are missing, and there were 25 deaths. A total of 7,977 persons remain at risk. The reports are available at: CONRED and Boletín Informativo No 286-2022