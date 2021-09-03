Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 September 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 1 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rain that caused 6 incidents impacting 5 departments and affecting 31,634 people. Landslides were reported in Baja Verapaz, Guatemala, and Chimaltenango, and floods were reported in San Marcos and Suchitepéquez. Due to the severe weather, 18 people were evacuated from their homes. In the Moca community in Suchitepéquez Department, 2 homes sustained damages due to flooding. Another 2 houses also sustained flood damage in the village of Las Lagunas, San Marcos. The report is available at: CONRED.

Tropical Depression Ida

United States of America (Update)

On 2 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported on Tropical Depression Ida. In Louisiana, damage assessments have reported 982 structures with major damage and 312 structures that have been completely destroyed. In addition, 228 water system outages across Louisiana have impacted 706,000 people. Currently there are 75 water systems under boil water advisories impacting 258,000 people. There are 27 shelters open with 2,041 occupants (15.2% occupied) that are receiving FEMA Logistic Support. In Louisiana, 12 counties are currently 90% without power and, in total, there are 890,000 people without power. Overall 5 storm-related fatalities have been confirmed in Louisiana and Mississippi. Remnants of Tropical Depression Ida have impacted the North-East coast of the country, in particular New Jersey and New York. In New Jersey, 7 shelters are open with 175 occupants, and in New York, one shelter is open with 7 occupants. Due to power outages in New Jersey, 63,000 people are without power, and in New York, 42,000 people are without power. There have been 9 unconfirmed deaths reported in New York and 2 unconfirmed deaths reported in New Jersey. The report is available at: FEMA.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 2 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported on various wildfires occurring in California and Washington states. The Dixie Fire in Plumas, California, has burned 847,308 acres and is 52% contained. There are 3,900 people under mandatory evacuation orders in affected areas; 12,707 houses are threatened, 56 have been damaged, and 704 have been destroyed. In total, there have been 8 injuries reported. In Kern, California, the French Fire has burned 25,854 acres and is 43% contained. There have been 706 people under mandatory evacuation orders, 329 houses are threatened, 3 houses have been damaged, and 19 have been destroyed. Due to the wildfire, one fatality and 19 injuries have been reported. The Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima, Washington, has burned 83,647 acres and is 8% contained. There are currently 240 people in the region under mandatory evacuation orders and 7 injuries have been reported. The report is available at: FEMA.