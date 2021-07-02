Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 July 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 1 July, the Guatemala National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish), reported six severe weather events that affected 2,616 people in the departments of San Marcos, Chiquimula, Sololá, Jalapa, and Quiché. Due to damage that was caused by floods in the departments of Jalapa and Quiché, 76 people were evacuated from their homes. After conducting the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish), a total of 24 houses sustained slight to moderate damages. Additional rain is forecasted over the next several days and the population is on alert for potential flooding. The report is available at: CONRED.