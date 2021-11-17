Natural Hazards Monitoring - 16 November 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 16 November, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains that caused landslides and floods in various municipalities across the country. In Alta Verapaz, landslides in the Chamil village of San Juan Chamelco affected 6 people and caused damage to one house. Additionally, floods in Chisec, Alta Verapaz in the La Florida, San Jorge, Jordán, Nueva Esperanza, El Zapote, and Los Ángeles neighborhoods affected 1,176 people and caused mild to moderate damage to 255 houses. Humanitarian assistance is being distributed to those affected. In the El Cruce neighborhood of San Luis, Petén, flooding affected 5 people and caused moderate damage to one house. In Izabal, according to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish), flooding impacted the community of Suich 3 in Puerto Barrios and caused damages to 15 houses. The reports are available at: CONRED 1, CONRED 2, CONRED 3, and CONRED 4.