Natural Hazards Monitoring - 15 September, 2021

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 14 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported 11 incidents that have affected 11,799. In the departments of San Marcos, Sololá, Guatemala, and Santa Rosa, 6 landslides, 3 floods, and 2 structural collapses have been reported, while in the department of Guatemala 23 persons were evacuated to 7 shelters and 2 fatalities caused by landslides have been reported. In total, 4 homes in Guatemala Department and 71 homes in Santa Rosa Department sustained damages. The report is available at: CONRED.

Tropical Storm Nicholas

United States of America (Update)

On 15 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the effects of Tropical Depression Nicholas on the States of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The storm has degraded to a Tropical Depression and is expected to further weaken into a remnant low by 16 September. Portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast area, and southern Louisiana and Mississippi are at risk for widespread minor to isolated moderate river floods. Across Texas and Louisiana 114,000 and 119,000 persons are currently without power~.~ and in Texas, 17 counties remain in a State of Emergency. The report is available at: FEMA.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 15 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided a wildfire update on fires occurring on the West Coast of the country. In Plumas, California, the Dixie Fire has burned 960,470 acres and is 75% contained. A total of 426 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, while 1,585 houses are threatened, 56 have been damaged, and 744 have been destroyed. A total of 11 injuries and 1 fatality have been recorded to date. In Trinity, California, the Monument Fire has burned 213,810 acres and is 46% contained. A total of 8,050 persons remain under mandatory evacuation orders, while 5,780 houses are threatened, 3 have been damaged, and 20 have been destroyed. Overall, 11 injuries have been reported. In El Dorado, California, the Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is 69% contained. However, 3,167 persons remain under mandatory evacuation orders, while 15,972 houses are threatened, 53 have been damaged, and 782 have been destroyed. Overall, there have been 18 injuries. The report is available at: FEMA.