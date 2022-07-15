Natural Hazards Monitoring - 15 July 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 15 July, according to the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that in the last 24 hours, 5 different incidents affecting 5,438 persons in Chimaltenango, Petén, Quiché, Sololá, and Suchitepéquez were reported. The daily 2022 Rainy Season report indicates there were 1,028 related events reported, and 1,864,806 people were affected 7,368 people were evacuated, 884 people were sheltered, 8 people were injured, 4 people are missing, and there were 24 deaths. Additionally, a total of 3,490 homes reported damage and 7,8200 persons remain at risk. The reports are available at: CONRED and CONRED BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO No 282-2022