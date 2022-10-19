Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 October 2022

Official

Severe weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 13 October 2022, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update about the effects of the rainy season in the country. To date, 3,100 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported (798 increase since the prior report). Between 1 April and 13 October 2022, 5,062,969 people were affected (747,802 increase) and 64 deaths were reported (15 increase). The report is available at: CONRED

Hurricane

El Salvador (Update)

On 14 October 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided an update on Hurricane Julia’s passage there indicating 2,188 people (decrease of 649 since the prior report) are housed in the 70 shelters open nationwide. As of 13 October, there were 250 landslides (34 increase), 27 flooding and 376 roads affected (62 increase). Additionally, 475 rescues were carried out (25 increase). The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1 and Protección Civil 2.

Floods

Venezuela (Update)

On 13 October 2022, the Civil Protection of Venezuela, provided information an update on the flooding that has occurred in the country. In Táchira State, there were 73 houses affected and in Aragua state, 50 deaths (7 increase since the prior report) have been reported and 56 people are missing. The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1 and Gobierno Aragua