Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 June 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 13 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the 2022 Rainy Season, 273 weather related events have occurred affecting 500,082 people. There were 1,965 people who were evacuated, 4,757 people received humanitarian assistance from CONRED, 60 people were placed in temporary shelters, and 15 deaths were reported in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, and Zacapa. In total, there were 930 houses that sustained damages, 8 schools, 85 roads, 2 buildings, and 7 bridges were affected, and 4 roads and 3 bridges were destroyed. The report is available at: CONRED.