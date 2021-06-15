Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 June 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (update)

On 13 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 11 rain incidents in the country which affected 70,050 people in the departments of Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Sololá, and Totonicapán. In Alta Verapaz, a flood in the Saquixm village, San Cristóbal Verapaz affected 5 people and damaged 1 house. In Esquipulas neighborhood of the same town, flooding moderately damaged 5 homes and causing the evacuation of 25 people to a shelter. Strong winds in Guastatoya, El Progreso impacted 4 homes and affected 20 people who were assisted by the Municipal Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (COMRED, per its acronym in Spanish). A landslide in the department of Guatemala temporarily blocked a major road in the jurisdiction of Amatitlán, affecting around 40 thousand people. Road clearing efforts were expedited; the road is now open and operational. In the department of Sololá, several rivers overflowed causing damage in the municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and resulted in the deaths of 3 people in the Guineales village, Parroquia Sector. Aid is being coordinated to care for the affected families. Media reported that since the beginning of the rainy season at the start of May, 185,526 people have been affected and 5 people have died due to weather related events such as floods, and landslides which have caused infrastructural damage across the country. There have been 4,315 evacuations, 1,142 houses have sustained either light, moderate, or severe damage, and 34 roads and two bridges have been affected. The reports are available at CONRED and La Nación.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Guyana (update)

On 13 June, media reported the President of Guyana, Irgaan Ali, has declared a national disaster due to flooding in the country which has impacted between 7,000 and 8,000 homes and has affected 29,000 people. The disaster level is at a grade two which means that international aid is required to help the country recover. The national government is considering requesting foreign aid to assist with the crisis. The report is available at: El Siglo.