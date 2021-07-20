Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 July 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 13 July, the Guatemala National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish), that since the beginning of the rainy season, 288 severe weather incidents affecting 625,981 people have been reported. These weather incidents include floods, landslides, falling trees, and mud flows. In total 270 people remain at risk, 5,344 people were evacuated, 343 of which have been sheltered, 2 people were injured, and 7 people died. The most affected departments have been Chimaltenango, Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Guatemala, and Quiché. The Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that 52 homes are currently at risk, 528 homes sustained slight damage, 990 sustained moderate damage, and 74 homes sustained severe damages. In total 6 schools were affected, 95 roads were affected with 2 completely destroyed, 7 buildings sustained damages, and 11 bridges were affected including 3 that were destroyed. Forecasts indicate additional rain in the Alta Verapaz and Santa Rosa Departments with a risk of landslides. The reports are available at: CONRED 1 and CONRED 2.

Wildfire

United States

On 14 July, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported the Chuweah Creek Fire in the Okanogan and Colville Reservation in Washington. The fire began on 12 July and is threatening 100 homes, a local tribal prison, tribal, county and state roads, tribal center government buildings, Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative Public Electricity utility, parks and recreation facilities, farms, ranches, farming equipment, the local watershed, streams and spawning sites, and culturally sensitive sites. The fire is 0% contained and 15,000 acres have burned. Media reported the entire town of Nespelem (population approximately 700) has been evacuated and 7 homes were destroyed by the fire. In addition, an unknown number of livestock were killed by the fire and many more are missing. California Fire has reported that between 1 January – 11 July 2021, 142,477 acres have burned by 4,991 fires compared to 38,889 fires burned by 4,277 fires in the same time period in 2020. The reports are available at: FEMA, The Spokesman-Review, and Cal Fire.