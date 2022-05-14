Natural Hazards Monitoring - 13 May, 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 12 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) provided an update related to the 2022 rainy season. As of 12 May, there have been 27 weather related incidents affecting the departments of Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, and Suchitepéquez. In total, 10,965 people were affected, 50 were evacuated, and 590 people were provided with care. In addition, 100 houses reported light to moderate damage, and 10 roads were affected. The report is available at CONRED.