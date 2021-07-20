Natural Hazards Monitoring - 12 July 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 9 July, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that during the 2021 rainy season over 285 severe weather events ranging from floods landslides, mud flows, strong winds, and falling trees were reported. In total, 624,611 people were affected by various events over the season, 5,274 people have been evacuated, 343 of which have been placed in temporary shelters. Currently, 240 people remain at risk and 2 people were injured and 7 people died. The Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish) report has indicated that 528 houses have sustained slight damage, 974 have sustained moderate damage, 74 homes have sustained severe damage, and 46 homes are currently at risk. Furthermore, 11 bridges and 93 roads have been affected. The report is available at: CONRED.

United States

On 12 July, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported a wildfire around the communities of Sprague River, Sycan Estates subdivision, Bly, and Beatty in Klamath, Oregon affecting a combined population of 1,250 people. Approximately 1,000 residents were evacuated and 0% of the fire is currently contained. In total 150,812 acres have burned destroying 7 houses and threatening 1,926 homes. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 11 July, media reported heavy rain in Dabeiba municipality causing the overflow of a river affecting 6,000 people from 17 surrounding villages. The most affected areas are the townships of Camparrusia and San José de Urama where roads and 6 homes were destroyed. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD, per its acronym in Spanish) and the Administrative Department of Risk Management of Antioquia (DAGRAN, per its acronym in Spanish) visited the affected areas to assess the situation and provide humanitarian aid. The report is available at: Colombiano.

United States

On 8 July, media reported that the death toll attributed to a heatwave in the Pacific North-West region has risen to nearly 200 with 116 deaths reported in Oregon and 78 deaths reported in Washington State. In Oregon, most of the deaths reported were in Multnomah County, many of the victims did not have access to air conditioning or fans. Between 2015 and 2020 in Washington state, only 39 deaths related to heat were reported. During the heatwave temperatures exceeded 115 F (46C) in many cities. The report is available at: The Guardian.