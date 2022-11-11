Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 November 2022

Official

Severe weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 11 November 2022, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update indicating, to date, 5,119 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported in Guatemala (457 increase since the 28 October report). Between 1 April and 11 November 2022, 6,093,470 people were affected (180,263 increase since the 28 October report) and 67 deaths were reported. The report is available at: CONRED