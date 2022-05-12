Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 May, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 10 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported 24 incidents related to the rainy season have occurred in the departments of Alta Verapapz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, and Suchitepéquez. In total, 9,452 people were affected and 50 people were evacuated from their homes. There were 43 houses reported with slight damage, 54 with moderate damage, and 8 roads were affected. The report is available at: CONRED.