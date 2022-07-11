Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 July 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 11 July, according to the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) General Report for the 2022 Raining Season, a total of 914 events related to the 2022 rainy season have been reported, already surpassing the Final Report for the 2021 Raining season (published on 14 November). According to the 11 July report, so far in the 2022 rainy season, a total of 1,777,187 people were affected (a 19% increase compared to 2021), 7,301 people were evacuated, 874 people were sheltered, 8 people were injured, 4 people are missing, and 24 have died. Additionally, a total of 3,426 homes reported damage and 7,086 persons remain at risk. The reports are available at: CONRED