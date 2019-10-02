02 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 30, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 30 Sep 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Dominican Republic

On 30 September 2019, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued a yellow alert for the following provinces: La Vega, Santiago, and San Juan, due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Media reported, a total of 220 people and 44 households were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias and Listin Diario Noticias.

Guatemala

On 30 September 2019, the Guatemala National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain and landslides in the past 24 hours affecting the following departments: Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, Santa Rosa, and Sololá. A total of 20,246 people and 44 houses were affected, 44 people were injured, and 230 people were evacuated due to heavy rain and floods. CONRED reported one death due to the severe weather. In addition, four major highways and 10,000 vehicles were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Tropical Storm Narda

Mexico

On 30 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Narda is moving close to Mazatlan City, Sinaloa State, Mexico. A tropical storm warning is in effect for San Blas Municipality (Sinaloa State) to Guaymas Municipality (Sonora State) and for Islas Marias (Nayarit State). In addition, the Oaxaca State Civil Protection, issued an emergency declaration for the municipalities affected due to Tropical Storm Narda. To date, in Jalisco State, 268 homes and a major highway (Carretera 200) were affected; a total of 14 shelters were activated and 450 people were evacuated. According to media reports, an overflow of Yelapa, Cuale, Los Horcones, and Aquiles Serdán rivers in Jalisco affected the municipalities of Zapotlán, Tomatlán, and La Huerta and caused one death. The reports are available in English and Spanish at: National Hurricane Center, Proteccion CivilOax, Gob Jalisco, Excelsior Noticias.

