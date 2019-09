Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 27 September 2019, the Guatemala National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain and landslides in the past 24 hours affecting the following departments: Baja Verapaz, Santa Rosa, Quetzaltenango y San Marcos. A total of 5,000 people, 3 main highways, and an educational institution were affected due to landslides. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.