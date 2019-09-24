Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 23, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 23 September 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) updated its rainy and hurricane season report for this year. To date, a total of 457,549 persons have been affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 87,078 people from the last report on 3 September). In addition, 2,416 persons were evacuated and another 142 are in shelters. In terms of infrastructure, 586 homes were moderately damaged and 117 were severely damaged, and 10 schools were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Nicaragua

On 20 September 2019, the Mayor of Managua City in Nicaragua reported heavy rain and an overflow of El Dorado channel affected several area in Las Colinas Municipality, where 28 neighborhoods and 265 households were affected. Media reported at least 1,300 persons were affected in Managua. The reports are available in Spanish at: Managua Bicentenaria and El19digital Noticias.