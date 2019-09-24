Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 20, 2019

Hurricane Lorena

Eastern North Pacific – Baja California- Mexico (Update)

On 20 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Lorena is very near the southern portion of the Baja California Peninsula; a Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Baja California peninsula (from La Paz to Puerto Cortes municipalities) and east of the peninsula north of La Paz to San Evaristo. Media reported more than 240 people were evacuated and 201 households were affected. In addition, communication networks and agricultural crops were affected on the coast due to floods. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center and in Spanish at: Informador Noticias. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Hurricane Imelda

United States of America

On 20 September 2019 2019, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the remnants of Hurricane Imelda is causing heavy rain across southeaster Texas. To date, there are 904 occupants statewide throughout 18 shelters and 37,000 people lost electricity. In addition, two main roads (45 and 95) are affected. Media reported three deaths due to the storm. The reports are available in English at: FEMA Daily Operations Briefing and NBCNews.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 20 September 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the El Fuego Volcano has been generating between 10 to 14 explosions and a column of ash and gas rising to 4,800 meters above sea level. Ash falls were reported in the following areas of the Chimaltenango Department: Morelia, Santa Sofía, El Porvenir, Finca Palo Verde, San Pedro Yepocapa, and Panimaché I and II. The reports is available in English at: CONRED.

Severe Weather

Dominican Republic

On 20 September 2019, media reported, heavy rain and an overflow of the Bretón, La Colora, and El Colora river affected the communities of Los Arroyos and Arroyo al Medio in Barahona Province, Dominican Republic. To date, at least 5,000 people were evacuated and 978 homes were damaged in several provinces. The report is available in Spanish at: Acento Noticias.