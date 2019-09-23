23 Sep 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 18, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 17 September 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain in Guatemala, Quiche, and Suchitepéquez Departments where a total of 40,065 people and 2 main highways were affected as well as 13 people suffered injuries. In San Antonio Llotenago Municipality, Quince Department, 10,000 vehicles were affected due to damages on the highway. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 17 September 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the El Fuego Volcano has been generating between 14 to 17 explosions per hour and a column of ash and gas rising to 4,700 meters above sea level and dispersing toward the southwest. The reports is available in English at: CONRED.

Mexico

On 18 September 2019, Mexico's National Center for Prevention of Disasters (CENAPRED), reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 186 exhalations accompanied by ashes and 12 explosions. Ash fall were dispersed toward the northwest. The reports is available in English at: CENAPRED.

