Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 13, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 12 September 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain caused floods last night in the towns of La Amistad, Kachoch, and San Luis, Poptún Municipality, Peten Department. The floods affected 166 persons, injured 29 persons, and 29 homes were damaged. In Chiquimula Department, the storm caused drains to collapse, affecting the Minerva and San Francisco neighborhoods due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Honduras

On 12 September 2018, the Honduras Permanent Commission of Contingencies (COPECO) reported heavy rain and gusty winds affected more than 180 families and flood several homes in El Paraiso 4 town, San Pedro Sula city, Honduras. In addition, the storms caused trees to collapse and damaged the ceilings of homes in 25 towns. The report is available in Spanish at: COPECO.

Mexico

On 12 September 2018, the Potable Water and Sanitation Agency (OPERAGUA) of Cuautitlan Izcalli Municipality, Mexico State, Mexico, reported floods in several areas of the municipality. Media reported roads and homes flooded, and at least 100 homes in Cuautitlan Izcalli were affected last night. The reports are available in Spanish at: OPERAGUA and Informador Noticias.