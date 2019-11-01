01 Nov 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 24, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Oct 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 24 October 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) updated its rainy and hurricane season report to date. A total of 1,164,003 persons have been affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 120,572 people from the last report on 17 October). In addition, 4,103 persons were evacuated and 8 deaths occurred. In the past 24 hours, 3 shelters remain active with 114 evacuees. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

