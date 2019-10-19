Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 17, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 16 October 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) updated its hurricane and rainy season report. A total of 1,043,431 persons have been affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 164,511 persons from the previous report on 7 October). In addition, a total of 3,952 persons were evacuated, 2,445 suffered injuries, and 8 deaths occurred. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.