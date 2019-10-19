19 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 17, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 16 October 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) updated its hurricane and rainy season report. A total of 1,043,431 persons have been affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 164,511 persons from the previous report on 7 October). In addition, a total of 3,952 persons were evacuated, 2,445 suffered injuries, and 8 deaths occurred. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.