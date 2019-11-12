12 Nov 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 8, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 08 Nov 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Guatemala (Update)
On 5 November 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) updated its rainy and hurricane season report to date. A total of 1,285,087 persons have been affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 65,420 people from the last report on 26 October). In addition, 4,338 persons were injured, 4,961 people were evacuated, and 1,472 people were in shelters. To date, 12 deaths were reported due to the severe weather. With regard to infrastructure, 1,498 homes were slightly damaged, and 2,557 homes were moderately damaged. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

