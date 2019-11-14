14 Nov 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 11, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 11 Nov 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Panama

On 10 November 2019, the Panama National System of Civil Protection National Emergency Operations Center (SINAPROC) reported heavy rain and floods in the provinces of Panama (Panama City) and Panama Oeste where 232 people and 80 homes were affected over the weekend. In addition, in Panama Viejo several neighborhoods and 70 homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPROC.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 11 November 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the Santiaguito volcano generated between 1 to 3 explosions every hour and a column of ash and gas rising to 3,500 meters above sea level; ash falls were dispersed toward southwest of the volcanic cone. CONRED recommends the population not hike the Santiaguito volcano due the volcanic activity and associated high risk. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

