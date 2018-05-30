Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 29, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (update)

As of 28 May 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported recent heavy rain in the country where 223,073 people were affected, 206 were evacuated, and one person died. Regarding infrastructure, 279 houses were slightly damaged, 57 were moderately damaged, and 27 had severe damages. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2IX3rG9

Honduras

On 29 May 2018, the Honduras Permanent Commission of Contingencies (COPECO) declared a yellow alert for the following departments: Francisco Morazan, Comayagua, La Paz, El Paraiso, Olancho, Valle, and Choluteca due to heavy rain. Media reported, at the national level, 176 homes, 296 people, and 145 families were affected. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2L647GQ and https://bit.ly/2sfEhcb

Unofficial Sources:

Cuba

On 29 May 2018, media reported heavy rains associated with the passage of subtropical storm Alberto, causing an overflow of several rivers in the city of Cienfuegos and affecting coastal neighborhoods where reservoirs of the province exceeded their capacity. The storm caused a bridge to collapse and closed several highways in Cuba. On 25 May, 1,000 people were preventively evacuated. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2shFdwI