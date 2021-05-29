Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 28, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 27 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, as per its acronym in Spanish), reported heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Livingston, Izabal that has affected about 2,370 people and damaged 415 homes. Of the over two thousand people who were affected, 1,500 were evacuated to shelters. The communities in Livingston that were the most affected by the floods were Vista Hermosa neighborhood, Tatin Village, Sarstun Creek Village, El Naranjal Village, Plan Grande Quehuechue Village, Modesto Mendez Village, and Quehueche Neighborhood Beach. CONRED and local authorities provided support to affected families and is carrying out damage assessments and needs analysis to determine the impact on the affected communities. Rain is forecasted over the next several hours; new weather-related incidences are a possibility across the country. The report is available at: CONRED.