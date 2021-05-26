Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 25, 2021

Official

Severe weather

Guatemala (updated)

On 24 May, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 14 rain events between 21-24 May affecting 10,571 people, damaging 217 homes, causing the evacuation of 483 people, and injuring 1 person. In the department of Petén, strong winds in San Benito damaged 89 homes, affecting 445 people. In San Francisco, floods damaged 36 homes affecting 216 people. On 22 May, mud flows in the department of Quetzaltenango affected 1,300 people, damaging 50 homes, and caused the evacuation of 300 people. In the department of Izabal a flood in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, Livingston damaged 30 homes, affecting 150 people. CONRED responded to 44 incidents across the country over the weekend. The report is available at: CONRED.