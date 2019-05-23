Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 21, 2019
Wildfire
Guatemala
On 20 May 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) declared an orange alert for San Andrés and La Libertad Municipalities in El Peten Department and a yellow alert has been declared at the national level due to active wildfires. In the past two weeks, a total of 10 wildfires occurred in the following municipalities: Las Cruces, La Libertad, Dolores, San Andrés, and San Luis (Peten Department) and in Champerico Municipality ( Retalhuleu Department). The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.