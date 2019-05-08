08 May 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 2, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile

On 2 May 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI), reported heavy rain affected the following seven communes in Los Lagos Region: Puerto Montt, Fresia, Llanquihue, Ancud, Chaiten, Hualaihué, and Chonchi where more than 240 people and 40 houses were affected. In Chaiten Commune, 35 people were isolated due to an overflow of Aquella river. Media reported 4 deaths in the Los Lagos Region. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI and El Dinamo Noticias.

El Salvador

On 1 May 2019, Civil Protection of El Salvador, reported heavy rain (72 inches of water accumulation) in Jardines de Selsut, Ilopango town in San Salvador Department where the sewage of 144 homes were affected. Media reported floods affected the streets of Santa Tecla and Orden de Malta in Antiguo Cuscatlán Municipality. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Proteccion Civil and La Prensa Noticias.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 1 May 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 16 to 21 moderate explosions, with ash columns at 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the north, northeast, west, and southwest. Ash falls were reported in the areas of Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, Trinidad, Las Lajas, and Honda cliffsides. The eruption generated lava flow (400 meters in length) toward the direction of the Seca cliffside. In addition, ash was reported in the nearby communities of Panimaché, Morelia, Santa Sofía, El Porvenir, Los Yucales, Finca Palo Verde, Sangre de Cristo, and San Pedro Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

