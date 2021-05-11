Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 11, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala On 10 May, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the rainy season, from early May until the afternoon of 10 May, 23 severe weather incidents have been reported which have affected 16,999 people, 118 of which have died. The severe weather events reports include strong winds, heavy rain, floods, and landslides. In total there have been 297 people who have been evacuated, 26 of which have been housed in temporary shelters, and 527 people who have been medically treated. CONRED has carried out the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish), and has determined 119 homes have sustained slight, moderate, or severe damages, and 6 homes are currently at risk. The most affected departments are Alta Verapaz, Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Petén, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, Sololá and Suchitepéquez. The report is available at: CONRED