Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 10, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala On 7 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that in compliance of the Specific Protocol on Rains in the Republic of Guatemala 2021, heavy rains that caused 10 incidents in the national territory were responded to by CONRED. Strong winds and floods were reported in the departments of Petén, Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, and Suchitepéquez. Structural damage was also reported in Baja Verapaz, Guatemala, and Suchitepéquez departments. In total 2,458 people were affected and there have been 50 deaths. Due to flooding, 38 people were evacuated from their homes and 7 were sheltered. After assessing the damage, it was determined that 6 homes were at risk and 50 homes were moderately or mildly damaged. The report is available at: CONRED

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia On 9 May, media reported that severe weather has affected about 100 municipalities in Colombia. Heavy rains affected the La Inmaculada and Tinajas sectors of the Marinilla municipality which resulted in 2 injuries and 15 deaths. In Emilio Botero, two landslides resulted in the structural collapse of two homes which affected ten people. Flooding due to heavy rainfall caused flooding in the rural area of Santa Marta which affected 360 people. Damage assessment is still underway to assess the level of structure damage. In addition, heavy rainfall caused the flooding of the Bermellón River which affected 30 people residing in the Chuzo Village in Tolima Department; the Tolima Civil Defense responded to the situation. The department remains on high alert due to continued heavy rainfall in the region. The reports are available at: Infobae, W Radio, and Caracol.