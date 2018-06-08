Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 8, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 8 June 2018, the National Weather Service (SMN) and the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported that tropical storm Aletta came up to a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts exceeding 240 kilometers per hour and moving northwest. In addition heavy rain has been forecasted in the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos, Puebla and Tabasco. The complete reports can be found at: Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, CONAGUA Comunicado de Prensa, and CONAGUA Pronóstico Meteorológico General.

Volcano

Guatemala (update)

On 7 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported an increase to the number of fatalities from 75 (as reported on 6 June) to 109 due to the ongoing activity from the El Fuego Volcano. In addition the number of people in shelters increased by 664 people (from 3,511 to 4,175 persons) since last reported on 6 June. The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) reports the descent of a new lahar by the Santa Teresa, Mineral, Taniluyá and Ceniza ravines. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED Informe General and INSIVUMEH Boletín Vulcanológico.