08 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 7, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

Official Sources: 
  
Volcano
Guatemala (update)
On 6 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported a total of 12,277 evacuees and a total of 197 people missing due to the El Fuego Volcano eruption. The number of people in shelters increased by 192 people since yesterday (from 3,319 to 3,511 persons). The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) reports the volcano continues today with weak and moderate explosions. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2IX3rG9 and https://bit.ly/2kQxiTc.

Severe Weather
Peru
On 6 June 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported a total of 32,244 affected by the low temperatures, below freezing temperatures recorded. In addition, a total of 1,540 hectares of crop affected and 3,464 animal deaths were reported. An alert level 4 was raised from 6 June to 9 June in the departments of Apurímac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, Junín, Lima, Moquegua, Puno, and Tacna due to snowfalls. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2JzCcSChttps://bit.ly/2sLsQsp  and https://bit.ly/2xPVjTv. 
 

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Mexico
On 6 June 2018, national media is reporting that the National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Ministry of the Interior, issued declarations of emergency due to the heat wave, for 41 municipalities of Zacatecas and 37 of Durango. The high temperatures recorded in the country, especially in the north, have left a balance of 143 people affected by burns, exhaustion, and heat stroke. The media reports that Jesús Felipe González Roldán, Genaral Director of the Center for preventive programs and Disease Control (CENAPRECE), indicated that of the 143 hospitalized persons, 108 are due to exhaustion, 30 are due to heat stroke, and five are due to sun burns. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2kR3Jkh and https://bit.ly/2JwK4UW

