Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 6, 2019

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 6 June 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain occurred in the past 24 hours affecting Guatemala city and Buena Vista and Colomba Costa Cuca communes in Quetzaltenango city. An overflow of the San Nicolas river in Sansare Municipality, El Progreso Department affected 408 people and 65 homes; at least 68 people suffered injuries. Landslides affected a main highway (kilometro 18) in San Juan Sacatepéquez Municipality, Guatemala Department affecting 6,000 people due to road closures. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.