Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 5, 2019

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 4 June 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain, strong winds, and landslides in Alta Verapaz, Petén, and San Marcos Departments, where 2,275 people and 46 homes were affected; at least 275 people were evacuated and 46 people suffered injuries. In addition, floods caused a collapse of the main highway (281 Km) on the route to San Pablo and San Marcos cities (2,000 daily commuters use the route). The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.