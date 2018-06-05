05 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 5, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

Severe Weather
Peru
On 4 June 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported a decrease in temperature in the Districts of Oropesa, Juan Espinoza Medrano, Antabamba, and Huaquirca, Antambamba Province, Apurimac Department where 1,802 people were affected due to the cold weather and frost. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2JbJL2d

Volcano
Guatemala (update)
On 5 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported an increase in the number of fatalities from 25 people (as of yesterday) to 69 people due to the El Fuego Volcano eruption. The number of people in shelters increased by 372 people since yesterday (from 1,689 to 2,061 persons). In addition, the Guatemala National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) warns that rain is expected over the affected area caused by El Fuego Volcano, which could potentially lead to avalanches of mud. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2IX3rG9, https://bit.ly/2M1Oce0, and https://bit.ly/2JmnCdL.

