28 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 27, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Severe Weather 
Chile 

On 27 June 2018, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) issued a Yellow Alert for the Province of Arauco due to the heavy rain. In addition, 120 damaged homes have been reported in the commune of Contulmo, where schools remain closed as of 27 June. ONEMI also reported of turbidity in the Rural Drinking Water system, affecting 1,200 people in La Araucana, Temuco Chico, and Antihuala sectors belonging to the commune of Los Álamos. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI Monitoreo de Alerta Amarilla en Arauco.

Volcano
Ecuador

On 26 June 2018, the Ecuador Risk Management Secretariat (SGR), issued an Orange Alert in response to the recent activity of the Sierra Negra Volcano located on the Isabela Island. The Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) from the European Commission reports that this volcanic activity has been accompanied by a number of earthquakes, the strongest of which struck with a magnitude of 5.5 M and as of 27 June, 250 people have been evacuated from the surrounding villages to another sector of Isabela island. In addition, the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador (IGEPN), reported of several eruptive fissures in the northern flank, from which the lava flows towards the sea between Elizabeth Bay and Punta Morena. The reports are available in Spanish at: SGR Twitter Riesgos Ecuador Tercer ComunicadoIGEPN Informe Sierra Negra No 10, and in English at: ERCC Daily Flash.

