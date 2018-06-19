Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 18, 2018

Severe Weather

Chile (Update)

On 16 June 2018, the Chile National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI) reported a total of 1,660 persons remain isolated in the communes of Lonquimay, Melipeuco, and Pucon due to snow. In addition, the pass from the Purranque sector in the Curarrehue commune remains closed due to the Maichín River rising. ONEMI maintains the yellow alert for the communes of Lonquimay, Melipeuco, and Curarrehue. The complete report is available in Spanish at: ALERTAS ONEMI.

Peru (Update from 13 June 2018)

On 14 June 2018 the Peru National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (SENAMHI) issued a level four warning notice beginning on 15 June and ending on 18 June for the departments of Cusco, Huanuco, Junin, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Puno, and Uyacali due to moderate to high intensity rain and gusts of wind above 50km/h. In addition, on June 15, SENAMHI issued a level three warning notice beginning on 17 June and ending on 20 June for the departments of Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, Junin, Llima, Moquegua, Puno, and Tacna due to the drop of temperature in areas above 4000 meters, where the temperature is expected to drop to -15 ° C; while in regions located above 3500 meters, it is expected to drop to -10 ° C. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: SENAMHI Avisos Vigentes No 067 and No 068.

Volcano

Guatemala (Update)

On 14 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported the descent of a strong lahar on the Seca and Mineral ravines. In addition, the communities of Morelia, Panimache I, Panimache II, Santa Sofia, El Porvenir, Yucales and Sangré de Cristo, all communities belonging to Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, were cut off from communication. The Departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango, and Sacatepéquez remain in orange alert. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED Informe General, CONRED Boletín Informativo, and INSIVUMHE Boletín Vulcanológico.