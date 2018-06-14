14 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 13, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 13 Jun 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 12 June 2018, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology of Peru (SENAMHI) issued a level three warning notice beginning on 13 June and ending on 15 June for the departments of Apumirac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, Huanuco, Junin, Lima, Madre de Dios, Moquegua, Pasco, Puno, Tacna, and Uyicali due to moderate to high intensity rain reaching an accumulation of up to 70 mm/day and gusts of wind above 30km/h. The temperature will drop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 14 June, reaching temperatures of down to 15 ° C. In addition, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) predicts that the low temperatures could affect a total of 56,371 people and cause the loss of 4,800 heads of cattle. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: SENAMHI Aviso No 063, SENAMHI Aviso No 064, and INDECI Informe de Emergencia.

Guatemala

On 11 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported a total of 381,770 affected persons due to heavy rain. In addition, there were 866 evacuees and a total of 234 people in shelters. Damages to infrastructure include 550 damaged homes including 33 reported as severely damaged. The complete report is available in Spanish at: CONRED Temporada de Lluvias 2018.

