Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 12, 2018

Severe Weather

Chile

On 9 June 2018, the Chile National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI) declared a Yellow Alert for the communes of Lonquimay, Curacautín, Melipeuco, Curarrehue due to heavy snow. In addition, the Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels (SEC) reported that there are 10,050 affected households in the Araucanía region alone, followed by the Biobío region with 6,401 affected households, and the Metropolitan region where another 5,080 households are currently without electricity. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Alertas ONEMI and La Tercera Nacional Article.

Mexico

On 8 June 2018, the National Weather Service (SMN) and the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported that Hurricane Bud developed to category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and high waves of 3 to 5 meters are estimated on the coasts of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco, and waves of 2 to 3 meters off the coast of Nayarit. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, CONAGUA Comunicado de Prensa, and CONAGUA Aviso de Potencial de Tormentas.

Volcano

Guatemala (update)

On 11 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported as of 11 June the damages of infrastructure include damages to one airport, two energy networks, four highways, one bridge, and three schools. In addition, one school, one highway, and one bridge were reported as completely destroyed. The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) reports weak and moderate explosions as well as weak and moderate avalanches at the southeast flank of the volcano. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED Informe General and INSIVUMEH Boletín Vulcanológico.