Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 9 July 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported an update regarding the rainy season in the country. To date, 292,516 persons and 247 homes have been affected and 427 persons have suffered injuries. Currently, there are 32 open shelters and 1,061 persons have been evacuated. Three deaths have been reported. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.